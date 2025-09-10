Matt Damon and Ben Affleck grapple with what to do after discovering a stash of $20 million in cash while working as police officers in Miami in the teaser for Netflix's The Rip.

The trailer shows their characters discovering the windfall in a stash house as Damon's character implies it would be "so much easier" if they stole the money, creating a rift between him and Affleck as they must work together to protect the money from others.

"Working with Matt and Ben and having two, distinctly talented filmmakers, as both creative allies and the studio heads, wound up being the best of both worlds," Director Joe Carnahan said. "I've never had as easy an experience on a movie as I had on The Rip. They took exceptionally good care of me and backed my decisions every step of the way."

The film will be produced by an artist-led studio that Damon and Affleck founded in 2022, Artist Equity.

Carnahan explains that the story of The Rip has a deep personal touch with him.

"The Rip came out of a deeply personal experience that my friend went through, both as a father and as head of tactical narcotics for the Miami-Dade police department," Carnahan said. "It's inspired in part by his life and then, by my enduring love for those classic '70's cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships and became touchstones of that era films like Serpico and Prince of The City and more recently, Michael Mann 's Heat."

The film also stars Steven Yeun, Kyle Chandler, Teyana Taylor, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Sasha Calle will also be a part of the team.