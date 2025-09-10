Aniston, Witherspoon celebrate 'Morning Show' S4 at NYC premiere
UPI News Service, 09/10/2025
The Morning Show stars and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon walked the red carpet at the Apple TV+ drama's Season 4 premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Tuesday night.
The series, which follows the inner workings of a fictional New York television news network, kicks off its fourth season on Sept. 17.
"Season 4 of The Morning Show opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of Season 3," a synopsis said.
"With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups -- who can you trust? And how can you know what's actually real?"
