The Morning Show stars and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon walked the red carpet at the Apple TV+ drama's Season 4 premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Tuesday night.

Other guests included show newcomers Jeremy Irons, Marion Cotillard, William Jackson Harper and Boyd Holbrook, along with real-life journalists Diane Sawyer, Van Jones, Sunny Hostin and Brian Stelter.

The series, which follows the inner workings of a fictional New York television news network, kicks off its fourth season on Sept. 17.

"Season 4 of The Morning Show opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of Season 3," a synopsis said.

"With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups -- who can you trust? And how can you know what's actually real?"