Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul has signed on to be the new Bachelorette on the ABC/Hulu dating competition show.

Paul, 31, confirmed the news Wednesday on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The Bachelorette Season 22 is to premiere in 2026.

"After igniting MomTok and going viral for pulling back the curtain on Salt Lake's soft-swinging scene in Hulu's Emmy Award-nominated series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the 31-year-old Utah native is ready to trade headline-making heartbreak for hometown dates as she begins making her mark on Bachelor Nation," the network and streaming service said in a press release Wednesday.

Season 3 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set to premiere on Hulu Nov. 13.