Colin Farrell, Amanda Seyfried and other stars promoted their new films Tuesday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Farrell, 49, attended the premiere of his movie Ballad of a Small Player at Princess of Wales Theatre, where he was joined by co-star Fala Chen, director Edward Berger and producer Mike Goodridge.

Ballad of a Small Player is based on the Lawrence Osborne novel. Farrell stars as Lord Doyle, a gambler "laying low in Macau" and spending "what little money he has left."

"Struggling to keep up with his fast-rising debts, he is offered a lifeline by the mysterious Dao Ming (Chen), a casino employee with secrets of her own. However, in hot pursuit is Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton) -- a private investigator ready to confront Doyle with what he is running from. As Doyle tries to climb to salvation, the confines of reality start to close in," an official synopsis reads.

Ballad of a Small Player opens in select theaters Oct. 15 and will start streaming Oct. 29 on Netflix. The movie got a teaser trailer in August.

Seyfried, 39, stepped out at the premiere of her film The Testament of Ann Lee. Co-star Lewis Pullman and director Mona Fastvold were also present at the event.

The Testament of Ann Lee is a historical musical drama starring Seyfried as Ann Lee, a founding leader of the Shaker religious movement.

"As a founder of the Shaker movement, Ann Lee was one of the most important religious figures in pre-Revolutionary America. Mona Fastvold's powerful, complex third feature digs deep into Lee's story, especially the profound childhood and early adult traumas that impacted her psychology and shaped her influential religious views," a TIFF official description of the film reads.

