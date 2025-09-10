The animated family movie Elio is slated to premiere on Disney+ Sept. 17.
"The space-based story of Elio Solis comes home to Earth-based screens everywhere, inviting families into the Communiverse anytime they seek a sense of wonder," the studio said in a press release Wednesday.
"Journey with imaginative, alien-obsessed Elio as he makes first contact with extraterrestrials who mistake him for Earth's leader and share in the joy as he sees his lifelong dream come true."
