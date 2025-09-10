The animated family movie Elio is slated to premiere on Disney+ Sept. 17.

"The space-based story of Elio Soli­s comes home to Earth-based screens everywhere, inviting families into the Communiverse anytime they seek a sense of wonder," the studio said in a press release Wednesday.

"Journey with imaginative, alien-obsessed Elio as he makes first contact with extraterrestrials who mistake him for Earth's leader and share in the joy as he sees his lifelong dream come true."

The film's voice cast includes Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil and Shirley Henderson.

It opened in North American theaters June 20.