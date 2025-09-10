Universal Pictures' live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon is expected to begin streaming in October on Peacock, the streaming platform announced Wednesday.

The three animated films in the franchise will also land on Peacock, as well as more than 90 minutes of bonus content from the 2025 live-action release.

The animated How to Train Your Dragon (2010), How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) will stream starting Oct. 1.

The live-action film directed by Dean DeBlois and starring Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid and Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast will be added to Peacock on Oct. 10.

Bonus content will include deleted scenes and a gag reel, along with featurettes exploring the sets, the technology that brought the dragons to life and other behind-the-scenes artistry.

In addition to the primary cast, the 2025 version of the film stars Nick Frost, Peter Serafinowicz , Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Ruth Codd, Bronwyn James and Harry Trevaldwyn.

The film focuses on the Viking village of Berk, the citizens of which battle dragons to protect their livestock.

But one day, the chief's son, Hiccup, comes across a rare Night Fury dragon whom he names Toothless. The two become fast friends and Hiccup must figure out a way to make the Vikings realize that dragons don't have to be an enemy.