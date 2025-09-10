Denji meets a new love interest only to find a new foe in the latest Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc trailer, released Wednesday by Sony Pictures.

The animated film, expected to be in theaters beginning Oct. 24, is a direct follow-up to the series that aired in the United States in 2022 on Crunchyroll.

The story focuses on Denji, a Devil Hunter who made a deal as he was dying that turned him into a fighter with a demon heart whose body parts can transform into chainsaws.

In the first trailer released in August, Denji appears torn between two love interests -- Makima, from the first season, and a new acquaintance, Reze. Things are not what they seem, though, and it's discovered Reze is a bomb hybrid seeking to take down Denji.

The new trailer released Wednesday shows Reze wants to steal the Chainsaw Man's heart, literally, just as Makima once did.

Denji complains that people only want him for his chainsaw heart.

"Everybody's after my chainsaw heart! What about my heart? Denji's heart? Does nobody want that?" he screams.

Based on a Japanese manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the series originally aired on TV Tokyo. The film is being released by Toho.