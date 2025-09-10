Beyond Fest announced its full lineup on Wednesday. The festival runs Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 in Los Angeles and tickets go on sale Thursday.

The festival previously announced the 12-film Guillermo del Toro retrospective, with the filmmaker to attend four of the events. The full slate includes more celebrity appearances.

Al Pacino will appear for a screening of Dick Tracy, in which he played comic strip mobster Big Boy Caprice. The band Butthole Surfers will appear with their documentary Butthole Surfers: The Hole Truth and Nothing Butt.

Tim Robbins will attend the 4K restoration screening of Jacob's Ladder and a showing of The Player. William Petersen will attend a double feature of To Live and Die in L.A. and Manhunter, the first Hannibal Lecter movie.

John Carpenter will speak about Big Trouble in Little China, while William Katt will attend a screening of House.

Rob Reiner will be present for his Stephen King double feature of Stand By Me and Misery. Karyn Kusama will attend the 10th anniversary screening of The Invitation.

Gore Verbinski will attend with The Ring, while Ryuhei Kitamura will attend with Godzilla: Final Wars.

New films playing at Beyond Fest include Good Fortune, following its Toronto International Film Festival premiere. Stars Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen will attend, and Ansari also wrote and directed.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You will also screen, with filmmaker Mary Bronstein and stars Rose Byrne and Conan O'Brien attending. UPI praised the film in its Sundance Film Festival review.

Other films include No Other Choice, Bugonia, Dust Bunny, Black Phone 2, After the Hunt, and Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die.

Additional premieres, including Deathstalker and The Boulet Brothers: Dragula Season 2 and restorations including Salem's Lot and Day of the Dolphin, will screen at the Egyptian Theater and Los Feliz 3.