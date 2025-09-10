AFI Fest announced its closing night film Wednesday. Song Sung Blue will screen Oct. 26 as its world premiere.

AFI Fest runs Oct. 22 to 26 in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The previously announced opening night film will be Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Song Sung Blue stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as Mike and Claire Sardina, a real-life couple who formed the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning and Thunder.

The film is directed by Craig Brewer. Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, Hudson Hensley, Fisher Stevens and Jim Belushi also star.

AFI Fest passes are now on sale. Individual tickets go on sale Oct. 6. The full lineup will be announced Sept. 30.