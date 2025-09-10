Secrets come to light for a family in a trailer released Wednesday for Murdaugh: Murder in the Family, a limited series based on a real-life South Carolina family torn apart by murder and financial fraud.

The Hulu drama tells the story of Alex Murdaugh, a lawyer from a prominent family of lawyers in South Carolina's Lowcountry. A judge sentenced him to life in prison in 2023 for the 2021 murder of his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, and 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh.

The trailer shows what appears to be a happy and powerful South Carolina family with two young sons. But things turn dark when Paul is involved in a boating accident that leaves a girl dead and the family scrambling to cover things up.

"We got to have each other's backs," Alex tells Maggie in one scene. "Family first."

Journalist Matney begins investigating the family and uncovers evidence of financial fraud.

"Be careful. These are very, very powerful people," a law enforcement officer warns Matney.

Murdaugh: Murder in the Family stars Jason Clarke (Alex), Patricia Arquette (Maggie), Johnny Berchtold (Paul), Will Harrison as the younger son, Buster Murdaugh, and Brittany Snow (Mandy). Steven Piet directed the project and writers Erin Lee Carr and Michael D. Fuller based the script on reporting by Matney.

The series is expected to drop on Hulu on Oct. 15.