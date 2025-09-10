Keira Knightley, Kit Harington join Audible's 'Harry Potter' series
UPI News Service, 09/10/2025
Audible has added even more stars to the voice cast of its audiobook adaptation of J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter fantasy novels.
Pirates of the Caribbean icon Keira Knightley is to play Professor Umbridge, while Game of Thrones veterans Kit Harington and Iwan Rheon will play Professors Lockhart and Lupin, respectively.
X-Men actor James McAvoy will play Mad-Eye Moody, The Affair actress Ruth Wilson will play Bellatrix Lestrange, Hot Fuzz alum Simon Pegg will play Arthur Weasley and What We Do in the Shadows star Matt Berry will play Sir Cadogan.
