Bride-to-be Selena Gomez says wedding planning has been a "wonderful" experience.

The singer and actress, 33, gave an update on her wedding to Benny Blanco during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Gomez announced her engagement to Blanco, a songwriter and music producer, in December 2024 after about a year of dating.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon congratulated Gomez and asked her if she is having fun wedding planning.

"It's wonderful," she said. "I'm very lucky. It's going well. I'm so excited."

Gomez appeared on Tonight with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short , who quipped that their "invites will arrive any day now." Gomez responded by saying that "of course" the pair are invited to the wedding.

"Marty's the ringbearer," she jokingly added of Short.

Gomez, Martin and Short return to star in Only Murders in the Building Season 5, which premiered Tuesday on Hulu. The seasons follows the trio as they investigate the suspected murder of their doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), and will feature a coming out story for the character Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton).