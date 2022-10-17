Martin Short, David Alan Grier join 'Beauty and the Beast' special
UPI News Service, 10/17/2022
Martin Short will play Lumiere and David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth in the animated and live-action blended ABC special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
Also joining the ensemble for the 2-hour event are Rizwan Manji as LeFou and Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, while Shania Twain and Leo Abelo Perry will play Mrs. Potts and Chip.
"I am unbelievably honoured... and excited... and all of the emotions(!!) to announce that I will be joining the cast of #BeautyAndTheBeast30th to play the part of my favourite character - Mrs. Potts," Twain tweeted Monday.
"And of course, I would be remiss if I didn't pay tribute to the iconic Angela Lansbury, I mean she IS Mrs. Potts and the reason why this character is so beloved. To follow in the foot steps of such an icon is a huge honour and I hope to do the part justice."
