Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy has signed on to make his film directorial debut with Good Grief.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story follows Marc Dreyfus, a man who heads to Paris with his two closest friends after the deaths of his mother and husband.

"Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you've evaded for most of your life. It's funny, it's bittersweet, it's a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well," Levy said in a statement Monday.