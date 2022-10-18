Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Pope Pius II in 1405

-- Toy company founder Frederick August Otto Schwarz in 1836

-- Novelist Fannie Hurst in 1889

-- Former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in 1919

-- Singer Anita O'Day in 1919

-- Greek actor Melina Mercouri in 1920

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry in 1926

-- Sports broadcaster Keith Jackson in 1928

-- Actor Peter Boyle in 1935

-- Actor Dawn Wells in 1938

-- Lee Harvey Oswald, assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in 1939

-- Football Hall of Fame member Mike Ditka in 1939 (age 83)

-- Composer Howard Shore in 1946 (age 76)

-- Singer/songwriter Laura Nyro in 1947

-- Actor Joe Morton in 1947 (age 75)

-- Playwright Wendy Wasserstein in 1950

-- Actor Pam Dawber in 1951 (age 71)

-- Writer Terry McMillan in 1951 (age 71)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Martina Navratilova in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Erin Moran in 1960

-- Musician Wynton Marsalis in 1961 (age 61)

-- Recording artist Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, in 1979 (age 43)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Lindsey Vonn in 1984 (age 38)

-- Conservative writer and speaker Milo Yiannopoulos in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Freida Pinto in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Zac Efron in 1987 (age 35)

-- Country singer Riley Green in 1988 (age 34)

-- Television personality Bristol Palin in 1990 (age 32)

-- WNBA star Brittney Griner in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Tyler Posey in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Barry Keoghan in 1992 (age 30)