Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- Pope Pius II in 1405-- Toy company founder Frederick August Otto Schwarz in 1836-- Novelist Fannie Hurst in 1889-- Former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in 1919-- Singer Anita O'Day in 1919-- Greek actor Melina Mercouri in 1920-- Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry in 1926-- Sports broadcaster Keith Jackson in 1928-- Actor Peter Boyle in 1935-- Actor Dawn Wells in 1938-- Lee Harvey Oswald, assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in 1939-- Football Hall of Fame member Mike Ditka in 1939 (age 83)-- Composer Howard Shore in 1946 (age 76)-- Singer\/songwriter Laura Nyro in 1947-- Actor Joe Morton in 1947 (age 75)-- Playwright Wendy Wasserstein in 1950-- Actor Pam Dawber in 1951 (age 71)-- Writer Terry McMillan in 1951 (age 71)-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Martina Navratilova in 1956 (age 66)-- Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme in 1960 (age 62)-- Actor Erin Moran in 1960-- Musician Wynton Marsalis in 1961 (age 61)-- Recording artist Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, in 1979 (age 43)-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Lindsey Vonn in 1984 (age 38)-- Conservative writer and speaker Milo Yiannopoulos in 1984 (age 38)-- Actor Freida Pinto in 1984 (age 38)-- Actor Zac Efron in 1987 (age 35)-- Country singer Riley Green in 1988 (age 34)-- Television personality Bristol Palin in 1990 (age 32)-- WNBA star Brittney Griner in 1990 (age 32)-- Actor Tyler Posey in 1991 (age 31)-- Actor Barry Keoghan in 1992 (age 30)