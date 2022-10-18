House of the Dragon star Eve Best and The Good Wife star Stockard Channing are joining Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones in Maryland on ITVX.

The three-part drama was created by Jones and Anne-Marie O'Connor, who created Trollied. It follows two sisters, Becca (Jones) and Rosaline (Best), who have drifted apart. They go to Isle of Man to retrieve their dead mother's body and learn secrets about her life, which leads to tension in the family.

"I love how complex sibling relationships can be and I'm thrilled we get to do it over three wonderful hours and not as a 'side story,' Jones said. "Maryland is an uncomfortable, funny and sometimes difficult story with two sisters at its heart and we can't wait to take our audience along for the ride."

Best currently stars in HBO's House of the Dragon as Rhaenys Targaryen, The Queen Who Never Was. The series finale of the hit series airs Sunday.