Selma Blair has exited Dancing with the Stars due to health concerns.

The 50-year-old actress appeared in her final episode of the ABC reality dancing competition series Monday after getting MRI test results amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

In a pre-taped segment, Blair told her dancing partner Sasha Farber that she didn't want to risk injury by competing further.

"You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," the actress said. "I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."

"With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit," she added. "It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want."

Blair and Farber performed a waltz to "What the World Needs Now is Love" as their final dance.

Blair's friend and Cruel Intentions co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar showed her support for the actress on Instagram.

"Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma I've never been so proud of you (and I'm often proud of you) You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up.

"And a special thank you to @sashafarber1 for making this experience what it has been for James- pure joy. I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you. Thank you for that gift," she added. "And speaking of gifts- @selmablair your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you Blair."

Blair was diagnosed with MS in August 2018 and has been open about her health struggles on social media.