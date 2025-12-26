Martha Stewart introduced longtime friend Snoop Dogg for his Holiday Halftime Party during Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday Thursday.

The lifestyle icon, 84, wore a sequined sweater as she sat in an apparent living room and read a Christmas story.

"I sprung from my bed and said, 'What is cracking?' Hailing from the one and only LBC, Give it up for Snoop D.O. Double G," she said as instrumental music played in the background.

The rapper then appeared in a red ensemble on the field at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

He performed such songs as "Nuthin' but a G Thang," and "Drop it Like it's Hot."

The show, bookended by the football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, also featured a performance by HUNTR/X.

The KPop Demon Hunters fictional band features the voices of EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, and the trio sang "The 12 Days of Christmas."

Country music artist Lainey Wilson sang "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," while Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli took the stage for "White Christmas."

