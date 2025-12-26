Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum Jordyn Woods is engaged to New York Knicks center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns.

The couple shared the news on Instagram Thursday.

"Marry Christmas," the caption reads.

The photo carousel includes several images from the New York City rooftop proposal.

Woods, 28, wore a white coat over her dress, and Towns, 30, wore a brown suede jacket as he popped the question.

The couple laughed, hugged and stood close in the moments after.

In one snapshot, the model showed off her ring against the sunset.

"OMG! Congrats sweet girl!" Bell Hadid wrote in a comment on the post.

Woods and Towns began their courtship in 2020.

"We were really good friends before we started dating, and COVID-19 gave us that free time in our life to really get to know each other, because a lot of people don't really get to know each other and they go into this relationship," she previously told People. "So, we've been through a lot together. We've seen each other at all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation."