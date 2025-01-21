'Married at First Sight' star Allen Slovick explains "jealousy" of Madison Myers and David Trimble chemistry
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/21/2025
Married at First Sight star Allen Slovick has explained his jealousy of Madison Myers and David Trimble's interactions while filming the show's eighteenth season.
ADVERTISEMENT
On Married at First Sight's eighteenth season, Madison told the show's experts that she was missing romantic and physical chemistry with Allen, who kept trying to compromise and make concessions for his wife.
But after the couple's one-month wedding anniversary, Allen was apparently starting to lose patience with his standoffish wife.
On the Tuesday, January 14 episode of Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Allen watched back a Season 18 clip.
"I don't see any level of, like, attraction to me, in any way," Allen laments to show expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz about Madison in the clip.
"I want something to be there," he continues, "but I also don't want to fit a square peg into a round hole, because I see how natural it is for you to interact with everybody else, like the girls and maybe David or something."
Allen then points out how Madison gave "a natural hug" to David before.
"But with me, it seems like there is a struggle just to be naturally you," Allen complains. "Is there anything you find attractive about me?"
"I mean, I guess so," Madison replies. "That's kind of a weird question to ask."
"It is?!" Allen counters.
Allen explained to Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam how he never felt so rejected in a relationship before.
"In my dating history, if I go on a second date, there is a natural vibe. There is a natural something that I don't feel [with Madison]," Allen explained.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"[Madison] almost seemed repulsed by my touch."
When asked if Madison recoiled when he tried to touch her, Allen responded, "One million percent."
But Allen reiterated how Madison was noticeably different with David when the cast had on-camera gatherings or events to attend.
"When we all get together in a room and everybody gives each other a hug or something, I don't know, it's just like the observation of body language," Allen shared.
"It's the observation of body language. I think there was a little jealousy on my end, where it's like, 'Why can't my wife hug me like that?!'"
Married at First Sight previews have shown Allen furiously hitting his kitchen cabinets while Madison is playfully and seductively being fed by a man.
After all, viewers have watched Madison and David confide in each other on the show. The pair also appeared to have morning workouts together at the gym in their Chicago apartment building.
ADVERTISEMENT
On Married at First Sight's latest episode, Allen arrived at the realization there were a lot of things about himself that Madison wanted to change -- including his over-the-top sense of humor and quirky style.
"I've never had to put in so much work for somebody to just get some kind of a feeling about me," Allen lamented in a confessional.
"This is hitting me in the sense where, 'What does she find attractive about me? Is there anything?'"
When he and Madison got to talk to Dr. Pepper, Allen asked Madison if she found anything attractive about him that would be worth fighting for.
"His effort," Madison replied. "I always tell you I appreciate that... and the conversations that we've had, and your thoughtfulness and caregiver sense of self."
Allen said all of those things were awesome but none of those qualities could potentially start a fire between them.
Dr. Pepper told Madison that Allen just "wanted a few scraps" and to feel seen, and Madison said she understood that she could compliment Allen more and try a little harder to show affection.