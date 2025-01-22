HOME > Married at First Sight Lifetime / Reality TV World

featured Michelle accusing David of "lying" and "sexting" another woman and Ikechi refusing to move back in with Emem during the Season 18 episode that aired Tuesday night on Lifetime.



ADVERTISEMENT With 22 days to go until Decision Day, Camille introduced Thomas to her father, uncle and grandmother, and Thomas loved seeing his wife in that "soft space."



As Camille and Thomas were growing closer, Ikechi and Emem were moving further apart.



Ikechi explained how he was feeling "mixed emotions" about moving back into the shared Chicago apartment with Emem.



"I haven't felt like myself around Emem, and to think about moving back in, I don't know if that's going to be the best idea," Ikechi explained to the cameras.



"I don't want to lose my peace, because that's what I've gained by being in my own space... It feels like we should take it slow and enjoy each other's presence."



While driving to visit Michelle's family with David, Michelle told David that she was "struggling" in their marriage, and then she asked her husband about a strange text he had sent her the night prior, when he had gone out to a bar with co-stars Madison and Allen.



David had texted Michelle, "You are so damn fine I just wanna eat U up."



Michelle said David never texted her again after that message or explained himself, which left her with more questions and concerns.



"That was about food my cousin Denise texted me, and I was like, 'I could eat her up,' the food that she had. She was holding food," David explained to Michelle.



"She sent me a picture of the food that they were eating -- because they had invited me out -- and I was just like, 'I want to eat you up right now,' because she had all the food. [That text] was definitely not [intended] for you... They went to a place in China Town and it looked so delicious."



David said he was surprised that Michelle even received the text because he had tried to delete it, which raised more red flags for Michelle.

Michelle didn't think a person would typically describe food that way, and she didn't understand how David could've accidentally sent her the text instead of Denise if he was truly replying to a picture that he was looking at in his thread with Denise.



"[Texts with you] were right underneath and my phone is cracked, so when I hit it, it went straight to yours," David said.



Michelle found it hard to believe David hadn't texted Allen or Madison in between, since he had gone out with them the previous night, but David just brushed off the conversation and repeated how her name was under Denise's name and he had accidentally touched her name.



"Interesting," Michelle said, as David subtly looked over at her in attempt to gauge her reaction.



The text was bothering Michelle, but she decided to enjoy time with her family and not focus on it for the time being.



After Madison and Allen were shown playing a game of catch because softball had been a big part of Madison's life, Madison shared how she didn't have much growing up and her family had been on food stamps.



Madison also shared how her mother often made a fool of herself and there were things that were really hard to deal with as a kid. Madison admitted having children scares her because she doesn't want to disappoint them, as her mother had disappointed her during her childhood years.



"I have all the confidence in the woman you're going to be and the mother you're going to be," Allen told his wife.



"I do want this to work and I would love for it to. It's just I hate how it hasn't been natural and easy for me, because these moments bring me closer to you, but I don't know if it flips that romantic switch for me."



Allen agreed these conversations wouldn't spark physical intimacy, but Madison at least thought they were taking a step in the right direction.



With 21 days to go until Decision Day, Juan complimented Karla for being serious about her career and wanting to build financial stability in their marriage.



The pair had been asked to write letters to their younger selves, and Juan got very emotional when reading his aloud to Karla. Juan cried as he spoke about moving from Colombia to the United States and his family searching for the American dream.



Juan recalled learning a new language, facing poverty, losing his house in the housing crisis, and dealing with his father's prostate cancer diagnosis.



Karla was so glad Juan shared all of that with her because it showed a very vulnerable side. Karla also felt honored that Juan trusted her enough to be so open about his difficult upbringing.



Karla told Juan that she was proud of him for always seeing the positive during challenging times and dropping his walls for her. She felt they were in a safe place where they could be their authentic selves and grow together.



With 20 days to go until Decision Day, Camille had an emotional meeting with Thomas' biological mother, who broke down into tears when telling the story about how she had given Thomas up for adoption after already having a daughter before age 16.



Thomas' mother apparently regretted letting her son go, and she tearfully called it "a mistake," because they had developed such a close relationship and bond. However, Thomas told his mom that he had a great life and she had done the right thing, and Camille could definitely feel all the love.



Karla then introduced Juan to her parents off-camera, out of respect for their wishes, and Juan said it was a great meeting and he liked her family a lot.



Ikechi then returned to his shared apartment with Emem, who desperately wanted to have a conversation.



Ikechi explained to Emem how he wanted to take a step back and get to know Emem without moving in, and she replied, "That's great, because I was thinking the same exact thing."



Ikechi told Emem that being around her gave him anxiety and made him uncomfortable, and so he didn't want her to experience that negative side of him.



Emem told Ikechi that she'd like to see him put effort into communication, and in the meantime, she was going to hold back and not try as hard.



"I will reach out. I mean, I feel like that was a thing I was doing, was reaching out, to make sure you were good and if you needed anything," Ikechi said.



"You weren't," Emem argued. "I was texting you for over a week and you didn't respond. We have to talk about that week."



"No we don't," Ikechi snapped in reply.



Emem insisted that they needed to hash things out and it felt like he was being dismissive of her, which hurt her feelings.



Ikechi apologized for hurting Emem's feelings, but he said that if he had asked for space and time, that's what he needed.



"I just don't think that's beneficial to a healthy relationship," Emem said.



"Do you think this relationship is healthy?" Ikechi asked.



"Oh no, I do not," Emem clarified.



Ikechi said he wanted to leave the past in the past and start fresh while she was trying to "tip-toe back into the zone" of bad memories.



Emem accused Ikechi of being defensive, and Ikechi acknowledged that yes, in fact, he was being defensive. Ikechi told Emem that he felt like she barked orders at him and he didn't float well in that space.



With that being said, Ikechi asked Emem to move forward from the past and allow them to just date and get to know each other better. Emem agreed and then Ikechi grabbed the remainder of his belongings and left.



Emem told the cameras that she was no longer going to treat Ikechi like her "husband." Instead, she was going to act like she was seeing a man who simply wanted to date her.



Later on, Michelle met up with her friend JJ at a restaurant and dished about the strange text from David she had received.



JJ didn't think David's story made sense, and Michelle shared, "My gut is that he accidentally texted me and it was meant for someone else... He had messaged me at like 5:30PM and then sent me that [weird] message at 9PM."



Michelle added, "He also said he met up with the other couples that night, so I'm like, 'Well you had to have messaged them! I could not have been the last person you messaged. You met up with the other couples, so how did you get a hold of them? If there another Michelle you're sexting with?!"



JJ was pretty shocked about this story, and Michelle reiterated how she believed David was "sexting" with another woman. She thought David probably received a sexy photo from a woman and replied to it.



Michelle said "shame on" David for seemingly pursuing someone else, even though their marriage hadn't been going well and they weren't hanging out together on weekends.



With 19 days to go until Decision Day, Karla introduced Juan to her sisters, who pointed out how Karla has a tough exterior but a very soft heart, and Allen and Madison wrote letters to their younger selves and read them to each other.



Allen acknowledged how they were both trying but he questioned about their relationship, "Should it be that hard?"



Michelle then confronted David again about his alleged text to his cousin Denise.



Michelle called David's story "suspicious," but he was sticking to it.



Michelle then asked David if she could see the photo of this "damn fine food," but he said he didn't want to get into it and there was no photo.



"How convenient for you," Michelle quipped.



Michelle asked David specifics about what was in the picture, but he failed to describe it and said, "Maybe dumplings? I don't know. It was exotic food... It was food on a plate."



David claimed that he didn't remember details about the photo or what his cousin was wearing, and Michelle pointed out how there was zero evidence to back up David's photo.



"Have you texted other girls during this marriage?" Michelle asked.



"Yes, I texted Danielle. I got coffee for her this morning... She was a girl that I dated on Tinder," David replied.



Michelle asked David if there was anyone else she should know about, and David said he had texted Jackie, one of his best friends, as well as Roxie, who was another girl he had dated on Tinder awhile back.



"David, this sounds so bad! That is not okay!" Michelle said.



"Okay, I didn't know that! That wasn't established," David claimed.



"I assume that is something you know!" Michelle shouted.



"We are married!... Normally married people don't go on dates with other women and they don't sext other women," Michelle said.



"I'm not sexting anybody, and that wasn't a date," David insisted.



Michelle said they weren't getting anywhere and it seemed David was reaching out to other women, but David promised that he'd never disrespect her and he'd never betray her like that.



"I don't believe that at all," Michelle concluded.



David said Michelle didn't have to believe him but he was telling her the truth.



Michelle could tell that David was trying to be done with the conversation, and she didn't think he cared about how she felt. Michelle believed that David was going to stick to his story and she thought he was lying.



"That's the honest truth... I don't want to talk about this conversation anymore," David noted.



Michelle said the conversation was definitely going to come up again because he was "lying."



