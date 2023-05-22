Marlo Hampton says she was "super surprised" by Kim Zolciak's divorce.

Hampton, 47, reacted on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live to news that Zolciak, her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, has split from her husband, Kroy Biermann

Zolciak filed for divorce from Biermann this month after 11 years of marriage. The reality star is seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of her four children with Biermann, along with spousal support.

News of the split followed reports of financial issues for Zolciak and Biermann.

On WWHL, Hampton said she hasn't spoken to Zolciak since the star filed for divorce.

"No, I have not reached out to her. The last time I saw her was in the airport -- every time we see each other, it's nothing but love," Hampton said.

"I'm sorry to hear -- it's awful to hear the news of them getting divorce," she added. "I was super surprised. The only thing I can say there ... whole bunch of prayers are needed and a CPA is needed."

Zolciak starred in Seasons 1-5 of Real Housewives of Atlanta and has since appeared in Seasons 9, 10 and 15. Hampton appeared in several seasons of the show before being made a series regular cast member in Season 14.

