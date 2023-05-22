Power Book IV: Force will return for a second season on Starz in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starz shared a premiere date, Sept. 1, and teaser trailer for Season 2 of the crime drama series Monday.

Power Book IV: Force is a sequel and spinoff to Power, which had a six-season run on Starz from 2014 to 2020. The show follows Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), a drug dealer who appears in Power and Power Book II: Ghost.

Power Book IV: Force sees Tommy (Sikora) leave New York City and re-establish himself in Chicago.

"In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only reunites them -- but holds the power to watch them crumble," an official description reads.

Season 2 will follow Tommy as he seeks to avenge the death of Lilliana and take over the Chicago drug world.

The cast also includes Isaac Keys, Kris D. Lofton, Lili Simmons, Shane Harper, Carmela Zumbado, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Miriam A. Hyman, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan.

Gary Lennon serves as showrunner and executive producer.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 premieres Sept. 1 at midnight on the Starz app and its streaming and on-demand platforms and at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.