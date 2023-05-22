South Korean boy band Enhypen is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the EP Dark Blood and a music video for the song "Bite Me" on Monday.

The "Bite Me" video shows the members of Enhypen create a moody atmosphere while spending a night in an abandoned castle.

Enhypen showcased the "Bite Me" choreography in a video for Spotify.

Dark Blood also features the songs "Fate," "Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)," "Chaconne," "Bills" and "Karma," which Enhypen teased in a highlight medley last week.

The group announced the album and shared a concept film that shows the members giving vampire vibes earlier this month.

Dark Blood is Enhypen's first EP since Manifesto: Day 1, released in July 2022.

The group consists of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki, and made its debut in 2020.

