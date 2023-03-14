Mark Ballas has announced that, after 20 years, he will no longer be competing on Dancing With the Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ballas, 36, broke the news during the final stop on the DWTS live stage tour in Las Vegas on Sunday.

"I started this journey when I was 21, 22. Honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans, you guys are the best fans. Thank you," Ballas said in a video posted online by a fan.

"So, I just wanna finish by saying this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance."

Ballas started on the show in Season 5 in 2007.

He won the competition's mirrorball trophy three times, most recently in Season 31 last November when TikTok star Charli D'Amelio was his partner.