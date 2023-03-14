'Lady Killers' podcast returning for Season 2 with Lucy Worsley as host
UPI News Service, 03/14/2023
The historical true-crime podcast, Lady Killers with Lucy Worsley, is to kick off its second season on the BBC March 20.
Worsley and an all-female team of detectives will continue to investigate crimes committed by women in the 19th and early 20th century in England, Scotland, the United States and Australia.
Season 1 premiered in 2022.
"I am constantly surprised by what women in the past went through," Worsley said in a statement Monday.
"The challenges from the basic, like feeding their kids, through to the more psychological, like living in a world which was so blatantly unfair. Yet I am not surprised since some things have changed in the 21st century and some things are the same."
