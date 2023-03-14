Prime Video has canceled Three Pines, based on novelist Louise Penny's mysteries, after one season.

"Thank you for all the overwhelming messages about Three Pines. I know there's a lot of disappointment that the show won't be returning and I'm sad for the wonderful cast, crew and fans," Season 1 showrunner Emilia di Giorlamo wrote on Instagram Monday.

"I actually left the show last year to work on another project and was not involved in the conversations and negotiations around renewal but I have been told Leftbank, Sony & Prime Video all wanted to bring the show back but were unable to reach a mutually beneficial agreement."

The show stars Alfred Molina as Quebec Police Chief Inspector Armand Gamache and Elle-Maija Tailfeathers as Sgt. Isabelle Lacoste.

Tailfeathers wrote on Instagram Monday: "It has been difficult to process the news that there will be no second season of #ThreePines on @primevideoca.

"Thank you to everyone who watched and supported the show. It meant the world to me knowing that this show resonated with such a massive global audience," she added. "As an Indigenous actor, I never thought I'd have the opportunity to be the leading woman on a #1 show like this. It was huge. Our stories matter and this show demonstrated that audiences, regardless of background, are hungry for Indigenous content."