Mariah Carey will perform for the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic opening ceremony.

The Olympic Games announced the news on social media Monday.

"The superstar will be among the leading performers at Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium on February 6," the post reads. "World-renowned for her voice and musical legacy that spans generations and cultures, Mariah's career beautifully reflects the main theme of the opening ceremony: Harmony."

Carey was previously involved with the Olympics in 2010, when she released "100%" to raise money for Team USA in Vancouver, the post continues.

"Mariah is also a world record-breaker. In January 2020, she became the first artist in history to achieve U.S. No. 1 singles across four decades, thanks to her season hit, 'All I want for Christmas is You,'" the post reads.

The 2026 Winter Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, beginning Feb. 6 and running through Feb. 22.

Carey was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Best R&B Award at MTV's Video Music Awards in September. She also released her album Here for It All in Sepember.