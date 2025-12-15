Season 2 of Fallout will arrive on Prime Video a day earlier than expected, the streamer announced Monday.

The first episode drops Tuesday instead of Wednesday, and the news was first shared on the Las Vegas Sphere, "bringing an element of the season's journey to New Vegas to life," a press release states.

The Sphere was transformed "into a post-apocalyptic snow globe" featuring Ella Purnell's Lucy, Walton Goggins' the Ghoul and Aaron Moten's Maximus.

The sophomore season will see Lucy and the Ghoul set aside their differences to find Lucy's father, who is portrayed by Kyle MacLachlan.

Moises Arias, Frances Turner, Justin Theroux, Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin also star.

The show takes its inspiration from the video game franchise of the same name, which first launched in 1997.