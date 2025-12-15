Breaking Bad alum Bob Odenkirk shoots at various enemies in a trailer for Normal.

He portrays a sheriff who is assigned to Normal, Minn.

The trailer, released Monday, shows him thriving in the small town, while a narrator promotes the "charming, unassuming town where time moves slow and a friendly face is always just around the corner."

"You'll never be far from our local mayor, dedicated deputy sheriff, a friendly mailman, cheerful store owners, cozy eateries..." the voice continues. "Life in Normal is quiet, peaceful, predictable, until it isn't."

The preview then shows various scenes of violence.

"When a botched bank robbery interrupts the municipality's tranquil pace, a sordid secret is inadvertently exposed and Ulysses (Odenkirk) learns that the town is anything but its namesake," an official synopsis reads. "Suddenly everyone is trying to shoot the sheriff, even his own deputies..."

Odenkirk is also a producer on the feature, alongside Derek Kolstad (John Wick) and Marc Provissiero (Nobody).

Henry Winkler and Lena Headey also star in the Ben Wheatley-directed feature, which arrives in theaters April 17.