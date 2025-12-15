7 films that defined Rob Reiner's Hollywood legacy
UPI News Service, 12/15/2025
Emmy Award-winning actor Rob Reiner, who was found dead Sunday, had a legendary Hollywood career that included films such as The Princess Bride and This is Spinal Tap.
He and his wife, Michele, were found stabbed to death at home, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.
Tributes have since poured in, honoring Reiner's contribution to film and television.
"Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele," former president Barack Obama said on social media. "Rob's achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen."
Reiner, the son of the late The Dick Van Dyke Show creator Carl Reiner, got his start in the 1970s series All in the Family, and directed the 1984 cult classic This is Spinal Tap.
That film's sequel arrived in September this year and again starred Reiner as the filmmaker Marty DiBergi.
Here are 7 of the films that defined Reiner's Hollywood legacy.
This is Spinal Tap
Reiner directed and starred in the mockumentary, which follows the fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap as they try to make a comeback.
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues arrived in September and follows Marty (Reiner) as he tries to find the band's original members for a reunion.
"There are people who have come up to me that saw the film when they were 8 or 9 years old and now they have kids who are 8 or 9 years old and they are sharing that film with them. There is nothing greater," he said of the film. "It's a great feeling."
