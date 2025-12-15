Jessie alum Debby Ryan and her husband, Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun, are welcoming a baby girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan announced the home birth of daughter Felix Winter Dun in an Instagram post over the weekend.

"We sat under the full moon -- the cold supermoon -- reminiscing on our life as a family of two, and told the child I was harboring that we were ready to become three," she wrote in the post. "By midday, Felix was born under Christmas lights with snow outside our bedroom window, right into her father's hands."

"Joshua was an incredible teammate, and somehow didn't get pulled into the tub and drowned and is taking such good care of his girls on this side of things," she continued.

Her photo carousel included a video of Dun speaking softly to Ryan as she rested in an inflatable tub by a Christmas tree.

"Keep your eyes closed," he whispered to her in the clip.

Ryan also acknowledged the team that helped her through the birth and said her daughter's "hair is made of silk and her breath smells like vanilla ice cream and every chirp, squeak and whimper is music."

The carousel featured photos of the new family at home, including a photograph of a full moon shining over their snow-covered balcony.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I've been a lot of things but her home, a grow light, a portal to bring a new soul into the world -- these are my greatest honors. Welcome to Earth lil moonbeam," she said. "Love you forever."

Ryan and Dun married in 2019 after coupling in 2013.