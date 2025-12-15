Kenneth Branagh, Sam Ellis, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Lydia Wilson, Kathryn Wilder and Gerard Horan star in this 2018 feature about Shakespeare's life following the loss of his Globe Theatre.
"Devastated, Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a troubled past and neglected family," an official synopsis states. "Haunted by the death of his only son, Hamnet, he struggles to mend the broken relationship with his wife and daughters."
A preview for the film shows the playwright (Branagh) navigating life back home.
"You went to London and became this great writer with a wife at home. You were hardly here. To us, you're a guest," his wife (Dench) said in the trailer.
Macbeth
Justin Kurzel's 2015 retelling of Shakespeare's play stars Michael Fassbender in the titular role and Marion Cotillard as Lady Macbeth in "the classic tale about an ambitious Scottish lord who seizes the throne with the help of his wife."
A trailer for the film shows scenes of violence as viewers hear people chant "Hail Macbeth."
Ethan Hawke seeks to avenge his father's (Sam Shepard) death in Michael Almereyda's 2000 adaptation, which takes place in New York.
"Rather than the isolation of a fractured royal household, this Hamlet inhabits a typical contemporary urban existence of anonymity amid a miasma of humanity," a synopsis reads. "His dead father is not a ghostly apparition on the castle ramparts, but rather a haunting memory on a video monitor."
Godon-Levitt portrays Cameron, who is desperate to date Oleynik's Bianca. The only problem is that Bianca is forbidden to go out until her sister Kat (Stiles) does. So Cameron enlists Patrick (Ledger) to court Kat.
"When two pairs of star-crossed lovers, a feuding pair of supernatural sprites and a love potion gone awry all come together in an enchanted moonlit forest, the result is a delightful mix of merriment and magic," per an official synopsis.
The 1993 film is based on Shakespeare's play published in 1600.
"Hero (Kate Beckinsale) and her groom-to-be, Claudio (Robert Sean Leonard), team up with Claudio's commanding officer, Don Pedro (Denzel Washington), the week before their wedding ot hatch a matchmaking scheme," an official synopsis reads. "Their targets are sharp-witted duo Benedick (Kenneth Branagh) and Beatrice (Emma Thompson) -- a tough task indeed, considering their corresponding distaste for love and each other."
A trailer for the feature illustrates Beatrice's frustration with Benedick.
"All women shall pardon me. I will live a bachelor," Benedick announces.
