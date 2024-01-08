Margot Robbie wore a vintage Barbie-inspired look on the red carpet Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old actress attended the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Robbie wore a hot pink custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown with a tulle boa and $3 million of Lorraine Schwartz diamond jewelry.

The look was fashioned after the Superstar Barbie doll, originally released in 1977.

Barbie led the film nominees at the Golden Globes with nine nominations, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Robbie.

The film won Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, along with Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish.

Barbie, a live-action film based on the Mattel fashion doll franchise, opened in theaters in July.

Robbie has previously channeled classic Barbie looks, including a Spotlight Barbie-inspired gown at the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie.