Stranger Things is back in production.

Netflix announced Monday that production is underway on the sci-fi horror show's fifth and final season.

Netflix shared the news alongside a cast photo featuring Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink and other stars, along with series creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

"THIS IS A CODE RED," the caption reads. "Stranger Things 5 production has officially begun!"

Production on Season 5 was previously delayed due to the Hollywood strikes.

The Duffer brothers said at a panel in November 2022 that Season 5 will have "a little bit of everything."

"[Season] 5, the way we see it, is kind of a culmination of all the seasons, so it's got a little bit from each," Ross Duffer said. "I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit, in sort of the tone of 1. But also scale-wise, it's more aligned with what 4 is. So, hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

"We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying," Matt Duffer added of pitching the final season.

Stranger Things originally premiered on Netflix in 2016.