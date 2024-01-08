"THIS IS A CODE RED," the caption reads. "Stranger Things 5 production has officially begun!"
Production on Season 5 was previously delayed due to the Hollywood strikes.
The Duffer brothers said at a panel in November 2022 that Season 5 will have "a little bit of everything."
"[Season] 5, the way we see it, is kind of a culmination of all the seasons, so it's got a little bit from each," Ross Duffer said. "I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit, in sort of the tone of 1. But also scale-wise, it's more aligned with what 4 is. So, hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."
"We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying," Matt Duffer added of pitching the final season.
Stranger Things originally premiered on Netflix in 2016.
