Gyeongseong Creature will return for a second season.

Netflix announced Sunday that it renewed the South Korean monster thriller for Season 2.

Netflix shared the news alongside a teaser featuring Ho-jae, a character bearing a striking resemblance to Jang Tae-sang (Park Seo-joon). Ho-jae has a mysterious scar, raising questions about his identity and the scar's origin.

Season 1 was set in 1945 in Seoul, then known as Gyeongseong, during the Japanese occupation of Korea. Season 2 will introduce a time travel element to the show and take place in the present day.

"This continuation, set against the backdrop of monstrous creations born from human greed, further entwines the fates of Jang Tae-sang and Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee)," an official description reads.

"Season 2 presents a story with a completely different charm. The change in space and time period will provide a clear distinction, offering an expanded universe feel," director Chung Dong-yoon said in a press release.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 premiered in December and topped the Netflix global charts following its release.