Manifest follows the passengers of the fictional Montego Air Flight 828, who learn upon landing that over five years have passed and they have been presumed dead.
Season 4, Part 2 opens in "the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure," where "the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry," according to an official description.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.