Ellie Goulding is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 36-year-old British singer released the album Higher Than Heaven and a music video for the song "Better Man" on Friday.

The "Better Man" video shows Goulding performing under dynamic lights in different colors.

Higher Than Heaven is Goulding's fifth studio album and her first album since Brightest Blue, released in 2020.

"My fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven is out now. I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all your love, warmth and well wishes. Quite simply, I love you!" Goulding wrote on Instagram.