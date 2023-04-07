In addition, Blackpink will join Corden in a new Carpool Karaoke segment. The episodes will also feature a "Take a Break" segment with the Kardashian family and a "Crosswalk the Musical" farewell performance.
Corden announced in April 2022 that he will be leaving The Late Late Show in spring 2023. His final episode of the show will air April 27 at 12:37 a.m. EDT.
CBS will broadcast the primetime special The Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special at 10 p.m. EDT ahead of Corden's final episode.
The Late Late Show with James Corden airs on CBS and is also available to stream on Paramount+.
Corden has hosted the series since March 2015. CBS released a video Friday featuring highlights from Corden's time on the show.
