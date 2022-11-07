Mammals is described as "a dark comedy drama which explores the truths at the heart of modern relationships."
The series follows Jamie (Corden), a Michelin star chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Kreilling). Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Morgan).
Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff's marriage to Jamie's sister Lue (Hawkins) also widen. Jeff attempts to get through to Lue, but this only makes Lue descend deeper into a secret fantasy world.
Mammals is created by Jez Butterworth and James Richardson, who executive produce with Corden.
