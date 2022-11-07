Season 2 will see former inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Bloom), aka Philo, investigate a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension, while Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue's human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).
"With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row," an official description reads.
