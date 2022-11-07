Searchlight Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Chevalier.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the period drama Monday featuring Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Chevalier explores the untold true story of 18th-century composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (Harrison), the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner.

Bologne rose high in French society as a celebrated violinist, composer and fencer, but later had a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton).

Samara Weaving, Marton Csokas, Alex Fitzalan and Minnie Driver also star.

Chevalier is written by Stefani Robinson and directed by Stephen Williams. The film is slated for release in 2023.

Harrison is known for the films It Comes at Night, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Elvis. The actor also played Touie Dacey on StartUp and Teddy Greene on Godfather of Harlem.