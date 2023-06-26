Mad Men co-stars Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola exchanged wedding vows in California's Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, where the show's 2015 series finale took place, over the weekend.

The celebrity news website also published photos of the newlyweds with Hamm wearing a traditional black tuxedo and Osceola in a strapless, floor-length, white gown with a deep V neckline in the front.

The New York Post said the outdoor wedding happened near the sea at sunset.

People.com confirmed the couple tied the knot, but said representatives for Hamm, 52, and Osceola, 35, did not release official statements about the happy news.

The couple got engaged in February after two years of dating.