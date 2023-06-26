SZA and Beyonce were the big winners at Sunday's BET Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The singers shared the top music prize of Best Album -- SZA for SOS and Beyonce for Renaissance.

SZA also picked up the prizes for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Best Video for "Kill Bill," while Beyonce went home with the trophies for Viewer's Choice Award for "Break My Soul" and BET Her.

Drake and 21 Savage won for Best Group and the Best Collaboration trophy honor went to Future featuring Drake and Tems for "Wait For U."

Coco Jones was voted Best New Artist, Chris Brown and Usher shared the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Latto was named Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Kendrick Lamar won for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned the title of Best Movie and its star Angela Bassett won for Best Actress, while Snowfall lead Damson Idris won for Best Actor.

College basketball player Angel Reese was voted Sportswoman of the Year and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named Sportsman of the Year.

During the ceremony, Patti LaBelle paid tribute to her fellow music legend Tina Turner, who died in May at the age of 83.

LaBelle sang Turner's anthem, "Simply The Best," but asked the crowd to sing along when she forgot the words in the middle of the performance.

The show also celebrated 50 years of Hip Hop and honored rapper Busta Rhymes with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

GloRilla, Big Daddy Kane, E-40, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Remy Ma, Soula Boy, Warren G, Tyga, Coco Jones and Lil Uzi Vert were among the artists who performed at the gala.