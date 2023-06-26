Norman Reedus returned as his beloved zombie-apocalypse survivor character in the first look footage AMC released Sunday for his new show The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The 2-minute preview dropped during the broadcast of the latest episode of another Walking Dead spinoff, Dead City, which stars Reedus' former cast mates Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

"Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home," the network said in a synopsis of Daryl Dixon, which is expected to premiere this fall.

"As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

Sunday's first-look footage showed Daryl speaking into a tape recorder, identifying himself and cryptically saying he is searching for something and won't give up until he finds it or dies trying. He is then seen trekking alone through the French countryside.

Reedus played Daryl for 11 seasons of The Walking Dead from 2010 to 2022.

The cast of his spin off will include Clemence Poesy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.