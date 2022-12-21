Netflix is sharing more details about the upcoming Luther movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared an official title, Luther: The Fallen Sun, and a March release date for the film Wednesday.

Luther: The Fallen Sun is a sequel to the Luther television series, which had a five-season run on BBC One. Season 5 was released in January 2019.

The new film is written by Luther creator Neil Cross and directed by Season 5 director Jamie Payne. Idris Elba reprises his role of John Luther, a brilliant Detective Chief Inspector who is willing to break rules and go down dark paths in the course of his work.

Dermot Crowley will also return as DSU Martin Schenk, with Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis to join the cast.

Elba said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Luther: The Fallen Sun opens in the wake of Luther's arrest in Season 5.

"He's done so much to bend the law in order to catch the bad guys that he's ended up in jail," the actor said. "So that's where we start the story. He's contemplating what he's going to do with his life."

"Luther is just so haunted -- that's his whole thing," he added. "Even when he's a free man, he can't help but chase it, chase the ghosts that get into his head. And I think that's what drives him in this film. He's just very haunted by things he's done, things he could have done, people that have died."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Netflix announced the project in September 2021.