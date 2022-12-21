South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the compilation album SKZ-Replay and a music video for the Korean version of "Fam" on Wednesday.

The "Fam" video features footage of Stray Kids performing on stage while wearing coordinating denim outfits.

The Japanese version of "Fam" originally appeared on Stray Kids' Japanese EP All In, released in November 2020.

SKZ-Replay has a Side A and Side B and features 24 other songs, including solo tracks from individual members and original songs from the group's video series.

Stray Kids have released two other compilation albums, SKZ2020 and SKZ2021.

The group's most recent full-length studio album, Noeasy, was released in August 2021.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group was among the winners at the Asia Artist Awards this month.