"The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Eile (Brown) and Fjall (O'Fuarain) must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent's oppressors," an official description reads. "But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry safe unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one."
Netflix released a trailer for the series earlier this month.
The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres Dec. 25 on Netflix.
The Witcher shows are based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's Witcher but will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4.
