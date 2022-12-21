Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the fantasy drama Wednesday featuring Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence O'Fuarain.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel to the Netflix series The Witcher. The new show takes place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher and is set during the "elven Golden Era."

The teaser features a clip from the show's first episode. Yeoh plays the elf Scian and is seen showing off her fighting skills as she trains with Brown and O'Fuarain's characters, Eile and Fjall.

Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, Dylan Moran and Minnie Driver also star.

"The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Eile (Brown) and Fjall (O'Fuarain) must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent's oppressors," an official description reads. "But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry safe unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one."

Netflix released a trailer for the series earlier this month.

The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres Dec. 25 on Netflix.

