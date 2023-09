Country music star Luke Combs and his wife Nicole have announced on Instagram the birth of their son.

"8.15.2023 - Beau Lee Combs. Welcome to the world. We couldn't love you more," the couple said in a joint post on Friday.

People.com reported that the baby was due to be born in September, but arrived early while Combs was performing in Australia on his world tour.

The couple have been married since 2020.

They are also the parents of 14-month-old Tex Lawrence.