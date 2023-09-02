Hulu has canceled its New York sitcom, How I Met Your Father, after two seasons.

Created by former This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the How I Met Your Mother spinoff starred Hilary Duff , Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa , Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Kim Cattrall

Season 2 concluded on July 11 without revealing the identity of the father of Duff's character Sophie's child.

The show included a total of 30 episodes.

How I Met Your Mother starred Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Alyson Hannigan and Jason Segel. It ran 2005-14 on CBS.

Hulu also canceled The Great this week after three seasons.