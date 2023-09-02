Hulu cancels 'How I Met Your Father' after two seasons
UPI News Service, 09/02/2023
Hulu has canceled its New York sitcom, How I Met Your Father, after two seasons.
Created by former This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the How I Met Your Mother spinoff starred Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Kim Cattrall.
Season 2 concluded on July 11 without revealing the identity of the father of Duff's character Sophie's child.
